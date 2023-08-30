Man accused of making series of bomb threats toward Pee Dee college

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A 22-year-old is facing charges after Florence County deputies say he made multiple bomb threats toward a Pee Dee area college.

Matthew Nathaniel Dennis is charged with four counts of making a bomb threat.

The sheriff’s office was called out on Monday to Florence-Darlington Technical College.

After investigating, the sheriff’s office says they learned Dennis made threats to blow up the college four times between Monday and Tuesday. Dennis was operating via telephone and text while the college was occupied, deputies say.

Dennis is being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing.

