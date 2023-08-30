Submit a Tip
LIVE UPDATES: Idalia’s impact on the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – WMBF News is dedicated to bringing you updates as Idalia pushes through the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect for Horry, Georgetown, Florence, Marion, Darlington, Marlboro, Dillon and Robeson counties. A FLOOD WATCH is also in effect for the entire Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

A TORNADO WATCH is also out for Horry and Georgetown counties until 10 p.m.

Below you will find minute-by-minute updates, pictures and videos below on damage, closings, announcements as Idalia hits our area:

12:20 p.m. – City of Myrtle Beach issues a double red flag day along the beaches until further notice. Double red flags mean that everyone should remain out of the ocean due to dangerous surf conditions. The city will have beach patrols throughout the day, and they are asking for your safety and for the safety of the beach crews to stay out of the water.

The City of Myrtle Beach shores have gone to a double red flag until further notice meaning that everyone should remain...

Posted by Myrtle Beach Fire Department on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

TRACKING IDALIA:

