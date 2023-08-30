Submit a Tip
Horry County emergency management officials prepare for impacts of Idalia

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County officials said they’re monitoring Idalia closely and the emergency management staff is in a readiness state.

Director of Horry County Emergency Management Sam Hodge said public works staff are surveying oceanfront areas and neighborhoods where there is often flooding.

If you do see flooding he reminds people to stay away because they often see flooding-related deaths.

TRACKING IDALIA:

As county staff complete their own checklists Hodge reminds you now is the time to prepare inside and outside of your home.

“If you don’t have to be out and about, stay home. Also, with the wind situation, if there’s any kind of loose items that you have around, porch furniture, things around the pool, either today or tomorrow morning will be a great time to secure those items,” Hodge explained.

Some Myrtle Beach residents however said they’re not too worried about what the storm will bring.

“I hope I don’t get too wet at that point, but after that, I’ll probably just go home and see what happens,” Whit Simons told WMBF News.

Others like Paradise Cocy said their vacation is now cut short, “I would have liked for it to start a little bit later, possibly after I leave. After I leave would be great.”

