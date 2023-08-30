FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado potential increasing next few hours, Idalia gradually weakening but still a hurricane

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues as Idalia will bring tropical storm conditions to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee this afternoon and through Thursday morning.

TRACKING IDALIA:

A Tornado Watch is out for Horry, Georgetown & Williamsburg Counties until 10 PM tonight.

Meanwhile, the Tropical Storm Warning has been extended to include Darlington, Marlboro, Dillon & Robeson Counties. The warning remains in effect for Horry, Georgetown, Florence, Marion, and Williamsburg Counties. A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area.

THE LATEST

The center of Hurricane Idalia is located in southern Georgia this afternoon. Idalia is moving toward the northeast near 20 mph. A turn toward the east-northeast is expected tonight, followed by an eastward motion on Thursday.

On the forecast track, the center of Idalia will continue moving across southeastern Georgia this evening, near the coast of South Carolina tonight, and just offshore the coast of southern North Carolina on Thursday.

NOAA Doppler radar data indicate maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Idalia is forecast to weaken further, but it could still produce hurricane-force winds, especially in gusts, across portions of southeastern Georgia and southern South Carolina this evening.

Idalia is forecast to be a tropical storm while moving near the coasts of northeastern South Carolina and North Carolina tonight and Thursday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center, and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles.

On the forecast track, the center of Idalia will move across southeastern Georgia today, near the coast of South Carolina tonight, and just offshore the coast of southern North Carolina on Thursday. Idalia is then expected to move east-southeastward over the western Atlantic on Friday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 90 mph with higher gusts. Although Idalia will weaken further while the center is inland, it is still expected to be a hurricane through this afternoon or evening while moving across southeastern Georgia and southern South Carolina.

Strong winds are also expected to spread northeastward across South Carolina and North Carolina through Thursday within the Tropical Storm Warning area.

Areas of flash, urban, and moderate river flooding, with considerable impacts, are expected from portions of North Florida through central Georgia and South Carolina, through eastern North Carolina into Thursday.

LOCAL IMPACTS

After landfall in Florida, Idalia will gradually weaken and will likely be a strong tropical storm as it passes near or over the region late tonight through early Thursday.

RAINFALL AND FLOODING

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is now in effect for the entire area from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Showers and storms from the outer bands of Idalia will begin to impact the region on Wednesday. These bands will transition into periods of heavy rain on Wednesday night into very early Thursday. The rainfall forecast has been increased to as high as 5 to 8 inches across much of the Pee Dee.

Much of the heaviest rain will fall in a short amount of time and may result in areas of flash flooding. Creeks, streams, retention ponds, and low-lying areas prone to flooding will likely see problems develop late Wednesday night.

Local river levels are running near or slightly below normal, so river flooding is not expected to become significant.

WINDS

With the center of Idalia likely to pass nearly directly overhead, gust winds to tropical storm force will be likely across the Grand Strand and possibly across the Pee Dee. Gusty winds will arrive by Wednesday evening and peak overnight into Thursday morning. While destructive winds are not expected, tropical storm force gusts of up to 50 mph will be possible along the coast with 35 to 45 mph gusts inland. Subtle changes to the track and intensity of Idalia could result in higher wind speeds.

Due to the winds, isolated power outages and downed trees will be possible in some areas.

ISOLATED TORNADOES

Outer rainbands associated with Idalia will be capable of producing brief spin-up tornadoes now through Thursday morning. Areas near the beaches have the highest risk of seeing isolated tornadoes develop. Showers & storms that move onshore must be watched closely for rotation as we head through the day. Right now, we’re under a LEVEL 3 tornado risk for today.

COASTAL FLOODING

Idalia’s arrival will coincide with the latest round of King Tides late Wednesday. At this point, the strongest onshore winds associated with Idalia look to arrive AFTER high tide late Wednesday evening. Still, minor coastal flooding will be likely. Springmaid Pier is forecast to be at 8.5 FT which is still below Isaias and Ian, but will cause some issues around 7-10 PM this evening.

Any change in the strength or exact track of Idalia could result in higher water levels.

Right now, the official surge forecast is 1-3 FT of storm surge, with the highest surge values coming after the King Tides high tide around 8:00 PM Wednesday.

