FIRST ALERT: Idalia now forecast to reach category 4 intensity

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Idalia continues to strengthen and is now forecast to reach Florida at Category 4 intensity. It will then pass through our area as a strong tropical storm late Wednesday night.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties. A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire area.

TRACKING IDALIA:

Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties. (WMBF)

At 11:00 PM, the center of Hurricane Idalia was located near latitude 27.7 North, longitude 84.5 West. Idalia is moving toward the north near 18 mph. A northward to north-northeastward motion is expected through tonight, with Idalia’s center forecast to reach the Big Bend coast of Florida on Wednesday morning.

After landfall, the center of Idalia is forecast to turn toward the northeast and east-northeast, moving near or along the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina late Wednesday and Thursday.

Hurricane Hunter aircraft data indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast, and Idalia is expected to become a major hurricane during the next few hours before it reaches the Big Bend coast of Florida. Idalia is likely to still be a hurricane while moving across southern Georgia, and possibly when it reaches the coast of Georgia or southern South Carolina on Wednesday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure based on Hurricane Hunter aircraft observations is 958 mb.

Idalia is now forecast to reach Category 4 strength before landfall. (WMBF)

Catastrophic impacts from storm surge inundation of 12 to 16 feet above ground level and destructive waves are expected somewhere between the Wakulla/Jefferson County line and Yankeetown, Florida. Life-threatening storm surge inundation is likely elsewhere along portions of the Florida Gulf Coast where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect.

There is the potential for destructive life-threatening winds where the core of Idalia moves onshore in the Big Bend region of Florida, with hurricane conditions expected elsewhere in portions of the Hurricane Warning area along the Florida Gulf Coast. Strong winds will also spread inland across portions of northern Florida and southern Georgia near the track of the center of Idalia where Hurricane Warnings are in effect. Residents in these areas should be prepared for long-duration power outages. Damaging hurricane-force winds are possible in portions of eastern Georgia and southeastern South Carolina where Hurricane Watches are in effect.

Idalia will pass through the area as a strong tropical storm. (WMBF)

Areas of flash, urban, and moderate river flooding, with locally considerable impacts, are expected across the Florida Big Bend, central Georgia and South Carolina, through eastern North Carolina into Thursday.

LOCAL IMPACTS

After landfall in Florida, Idalia will gradually weaken and will likely be a strong tropical storm as it passes near or over the region late Wednesday through early Thursday. The worst of the impacts including tropical storm conditions will arrive Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

RAINFALL AND FLOODING

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is now in effect for the entire area from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Showers and storms from the outer bands of Idalia will begin to impact the region Wednesday. These bands will transition into periods of heavy rain at times Wednesday night into very early Thursday. The rainfall forecast has been increased to as high as 5 to 8 inches across much of the Pee Dee.

The potential rainfall has been increased to 5 to 8 inches across much of the Pee Dee. (WMBF)

Much of the heaviest rain will fall in a short amount of time and may result in areas of flash flooding. Creeks, streams, retention ponds and low lying areas prone to flooding will likely see problems develop late Wednesday night.

Local river levels are running near or even slightly below normal, so river flooding is not expected to become significant.

WINDS

Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible across much of the area Wednesday night. (WMBF)

With the center of Idalia likely to pass nearly directly overhead, gust winds to tropical storm force will be likely across the Grand Strand and possible across the Pee Dee. Gusty winds will arrive by Wednesday evening and peak overnight into Thursday morning. While destructive winds are not expected, tropical storm force gusts of up to 50 mph will be possible along the coast with 35 to 45 mph gusts inland. Subtle changes to the track and intensity of Idalia could result in higher wind speeds.

Isolated power outages and downed trees will be possible in some areas as a result of the winds.

ISOLATED TORNADOES

Outer rainbands associated with Idalia will be capable of producing brief spin up tornadoes starting late Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. Areas near the beaches have the highest risk of seeing isolated tornadoes develop. Showers & storms that move onshore will need to be watched closely for rotation.

Isolated tornadoes will be possible from late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. (WMBF)

COASTAL FLOODING

Areas normally impacted by King Tides will see minor coastal flooding develop around high tide Wednesday evening. (WMBF)

Idalia’s arrival will coincide with the latest round of King Tides late Wednesday. At this point, the strongest onshore winds associated with Idalia look to arrive AFTER high tide late Wednesday evening. Still, minor coastal flooding will be likely.

Areas normally impacted by King Tides will see minor coastal flooding develop around high tide Wednesday evening. (WMBF)

Any change in the strength or exact track of Idalia could result in higher water levels. Right now, the official surge forecast is 1-3 FT of storm surge, with the highest surge values coming after the King Tides high tide around 8:00 PM Wednesday.

Areas normally impacted by King Tides will see minor coastal flooding develop around high tide Wednesday evening. (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.