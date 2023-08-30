Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Alabama lawmaker arrested on voter fraud charge

District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud(MCSO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama legislator was arrested Tuesday on felony voter fraud charges accusing him of voting in a district where he did not live.

Republican Rep. David Cole of Huntsville was arrested on charges of voting in an unauthorized location, according to Madison County Jail records. The details of the charge were not immediately available in court records, but the arrest comes after accusations that Cole did not live in the district in which he was elected.

Cole, a doctor and Army veteran, was elected to the House of Representatives last year.

Voter fraud is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The Alabama attorney general’s office is prosecuting the case against Cole, a spokeswoman confirmed.

House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter issued a statement Tuesday saying he had learned of Cole’s arrest and is waiting to learn more details.

“In recent years, the Alabama House has prioritized legislation that promotes election integrity, and we believe that any allegation of fraud must be addressed regardless of the party, public official, or candidate involved,” Ledbetter said.

Elijah Boyd, the Libertarian candidate in the district, had filed an election challenge in civil court, arguing Cole did not live in District 10 and was not eligible to represent the district.

Court records were not immediately available to show if Cole has an attorney to speak on his behalf. His attorney in the election challenge is not representing him in the criminal case. Cole was released on bond, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Warning now in effect, Idalia growing stronger
WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
School Closings
LIST: School districts announce early dismissals, eLearning days ahead of Idalia
Sturgeon Locklear, 78, is charged with second-degree murder.
78-year-old arrested after deadly Robeson County shooting
Horry County and Georgetown County moved to a Level 2 operation condition on Tuesday.
Grand Strand counties move to OPCON 2 ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Latest News

Caregiver accused of sleeping during shift instead of taking care of vulnerable adult in Little River
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Warning now in effect, Idalia growing stronger
Georgetown County and the City of Conway declares state of emergency ahead of Idalia
LIST: School districts announce early dismissals, eLearning days ahead of Idalia
Grand Strand residents, tourists decide to ride out Hurricane Idalia at home