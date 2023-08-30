9 teens charged in fight that led to shots fired at Georgetown High School football game

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown police have identified more teenagers who were involved in a fight that led to shots being fired at a high school football game last week.

The Georgetown Police Department announced the charges of nine teenagers, from both Georgetown High School and Andrews High School who were involved in the incident. All of the teens were under the age of 18 and were not identified. The department also said it worked with the Georgetown County School District to interview witnesses and identify those involved.

Authorities said a 17-year-old, two 16-year-olds, a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old charged were students at Georgetown High School, while two 17-year-olds and and a 16-year-old were students at Andrews High School. An additional 16-year-old was also arrested but is not affiliated with Georgetown County Schools.

Police said all of the teens each face charges of third-degree assault and battery.

Officers said a fight broke out between a group of students in the concession stand area during halftime at the Georgetown-Andrews football game. Police and school administrators gained control of the fight when a few minutes later authorities said shots were fired in the parking lot outside of the stadium near the entrance to the gym.

No one was hurt, but a decision was made to end the game.

The suspected shooter, Tyrell Handy, turned himself in to authorities on Monday. Online records show he’s charges that include four counts of attempted murder, carrying a weapon on school property, discharging a weapon in city limits and malicious injury to personal property. As of Wednesday, he’s being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center on a nearly $128,000 bond.

More arrests are expected and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

