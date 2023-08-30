Submit a Tip
11 taken to hospital after Delta flight hits turbulence near Atlanta

A flight from Milan, Italy, "experienced severe turbulence" just before landing in Atlanta.
A flight from Milan, Italy, “experienced severe turbulence” just before landing in Atlanta. Delta Air Lines said the 11 people injured were a mixture of both passengers and crew.(Source: Steve Knight/CC BY 2.0)
By Alexandra Parker and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Eleven people were hospitalized after a Delta Air Lines flight experienced turbulence before landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the airline said.

A flight from Milan, Italy, “experienced severe turbulence” just before landing in Atlanta. According to records on FlightAware, the flight landed just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Severe weather hit the area as the plane was landing, WANF reports.

Delta said the 11 people injured were a mixture of both passengers and crew. None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to a Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport spokesperson.

Delta said the plane had 151 passengers and 14 crew aboard and that the airline provided accommodations to passengers and crew who were not injured.

Delta provided the following statement:

Delta Care Team members are mobilizing to connect with customers on Delta Flight 175 that experienced severe turbulence before landing safely in Atlanta Tuesday. Our priority is taking care of our customers and crew who sustained injuries. We are grateful for the first responders who met the aircraft to provide medical attention and who are transporting the injured to [the] hospital.

