1 dead after car crashes into utility pole in Conway area, SCHP says

Cates Bay Highway
Cates Bay Highway(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash near Conway Tuesday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews asked people to avoid the area of Cates Bay Highway near Townsend Lane in Conway on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said around 6:45 p.m. a person driving a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck was driving south on Cates Bay Highway when they veered off the road into the ditch before striking the utility pole and overturning.

Horry Electric Cooperative reported during that time that 671 customers were without power near the South Conway substation since the crash

Just before 11 p.m. HEC said power was restored to all customers in the area.

HCFR was dispatched to the crash at 6:51 p.m.

SCHP is investigating.

Conway Fire Department assisted with the scene.

