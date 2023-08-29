Submit a Tip
Water shutoff planned on Surfside Beach

Some Surfside Beach residents may be without water for a bit on Tuesday.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Some Surfside Beach residents may be without water for a bit on Tuesday.

The Grand Strand Water & Sewer Authority is planning to shut off the water in the area of 10th Avenue North to 12th Avenue North.

The shutoff will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Everyone affected should also receive a notification from the Grand Strand Water & Sewer Authority.

The shutoff is being done so crews can make repairs.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

