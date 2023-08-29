Sheriff’s office: Suspect arrested after woman found shot in Florence County motel

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies have arrested a man who they believe shot a woman at a motel in Florence County.

Deputies responded at 5:30 p.m. Sunday to the Knight’s Inn on West Lucas Street after receiving a report about a shooting victim.

Authorities arrived to find a woman who was shot in the stomach. The victim was taken to the hospital, but her condition has not been released.

35-year-old Edwin Evander Small was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the shooting.

Small now faces charges including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault and battery, high and aggravated, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon by a violent felon.

SLED and Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office assisted in Small’s arrest.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.