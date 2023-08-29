Sheriff’s office announces passing of longtime bloodhound

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their bloodhounds.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office confirmed their semi-retired bloodhound Diesel passed away Monday night.

provided by the sheriff's office (Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

Diesel served the agency for 13 years.

“Diesel was trained in tracking fugitives and lost persons and had one of the best noses in the business,” the post states.

Diesel’s legacy lives on, according to the sheriff’s office. They say Diesel was a proud father of two bloodhounds Lily and Lucy, who currently work for the sheriff’s office.

provided by the sheriff's office (Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

