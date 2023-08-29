Submit a Tip
Scotland County declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SCOTLAND COUNTY N.C. (WMBF) - Scotland County Board of Commissioners Chair, Tim Ivey signed a declaration of a state of emergency in Scotland County as the county prepares for the impacts of Hurricane Idalia.

The declaration takes effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Scotland County representative J. Jason Robinson said there is no county-wide curfew at this time but each municipality may choose to put a curfew in place.

Residents are asked to stay vigilant as Idalia is expected to bring 2-5 inches of rain and 25-30 mile per hour winds. The main impacts expected are flash flooding, downed trees and power lines which will cause a loss of power.

