Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Report: Gas prices expected to fall slightly ahead of Labor Day

GasBuddy is predicting the average price of gas in the U.S. during Labor Day weekend will drop...
GasBuddy is predicting the average price of gas in the U.S. during Labor Day weekend will drop a couple of cents to $3.75 per gallon.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Travelers planning to hit the road one last time this summer may have some good news at the pump.

GasBuddy is predicting the average price of gas in the U.S. during Labor Day weekend will drop a couple of cents to $3.75 per gallon. That is identical to what customers experienced last year, according to GasBuddy.

However, if demand rises, the weekend could see some of the strongest gasoline demand of the summer, behind that of July 4. Experts say bumps may lie ahead.

“If we can escape further unexpected oil production cuts and outages due to hurricanes, we may avoid an unexpected surge in gas prices, with the downturn accelerating as we get into late September and stations transition back to cheaper gasoline,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says. “We could see a national average of $3.25/gal by the end of the year if all goes well.”

Gas stations can start using winter-blend gas on Sept. 16. This gas costs less, allowing gas stations to help alleviate inflated prices for some drivers.

Meanwhile, in Myrtle Beach, gas prices have fallen for a third straight week. 

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We now have hurricane Idalia in the Gulf of Mexico.
FIRST ALERT: Idalia is now a hurricane, local impacts arrive late Wednesday
Sturgeon Locklear, 78, is charged with second-degree murder.
78-year-old arrested after deadly Robeson County shooting
Rain chances increase as tropical moisture moves in with Idalia.
FIRST ALERT: Afternoon storms before tropical moisture increases from Idalia
A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building
Former Horry County special education teacher, Grace McColgan, during her plea hearing in July.
Former HCS teacher agrees to surrender educator certificate following child abuse case

Latest News

Beach umbrella impales woman's leg
Flying beach umbrella impales woman’s leg
We now have hurricane Idalia in the Gulf of Mexico.
FIRST ALERT: Idalia is now a hurricane, local impacts arrive late Wednesday
FILE - At least 60 pilots have been ordered to cease flying while their records are reviewed.
Nearly 5,000 pilots suspected of hiding serious medical issues, report says
Law enforcement respond to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in Chapel...
Graduate student charged with murder in killing of University of North Carolina faculty member
From left, a woman who goes by the name of "Queen," views crosses put up in memory of the...
Man who killed 3 at a Dollar General in Jacksonville used to work at a dollar store, sheriff says