‘People were panicking’: Police searching for suspect after shooting at Georgetown football game

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown police are still looking for the accused suspect who fired a gun during the Friday night football game between Georgetown and Andrews High Schools.

Georgetown Police Department said Tyrell Handy is wanted on charges including discharging a firearm in city limits and possession of a weapon on school property.

Officers said a fight broke out between a small group of students in the concession stand area during half-time at the Georgetown/Andrews football game.

Police and school administrators gained control of the fight when a few minutes later authorities said shots were fired in the parking lot outside of the stadium, near the entrance to the gym.

Captain Jason Ward with Georgetown Police said he heard three to four gunshots. He was at the game with his own two kids.

No one was hurt, but a decision was made to end the game.

“You got about 1,500 people in the game. Then, people start scattering and moving around and so you’re not sure what’s gonna happen,” Captain Ward said. ”You got something going on on the outside now because you just left something from the inside. So, we go to the outside and dealing with something else, you’re just not sure what else is gonna take place.”

Georgetown County School’s Superintendent Keith Price released a statement addressing the shooting.

Price said if any the district finds out any students were involved with the shooting, there will be charges and consequences.

