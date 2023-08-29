North Myrtle Beach officials, residents and visitors prepare for Idalia

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As Hurricane Idalia gets closer, North Myrtle Beach’s residents, visitors and emergency departments are busy preparing for the storm.

North Myrtle Beach visitors said hurricanes aren’t something they’re used to.

“We don’t really know what to expect, so we’re just kind of hanging out and seeing what happens,” said Mike Delin, who is visiting from New Jersey with his family.

Fire Chief Billy Floyd said his department has been preparing for Idalia for the last few days, to make sure they’re ready for the storm by the time it hits Wednesday afternoon.

“If we start seeing any of the rain starting to come in, we have our plan in place ready to go, and it’s just a sit and wait for a response if needed,” said Floyd.

Floyd said the department has a handful of high water vehicles that are staffed, as well as an inflatable boat

“As we did last year with hurricane Ian where we’re having to go evacuate people from homes that are stranded or vehicles because they drove into flooded waters,” said Floyd.

Although Idalia will not have the same effect as Ian, Floyd said flooding and high tides could still be a concern.

We’re looking at the possibilities of flash flooding from the rain coming in for our low lying areas where we typically have issue with drainage at,” he said. “And then obviously our concern we’re looking at as well is with Wednesday night being a full moon and being around the high tide cycle.”

Floyd strongly discourages residents from driving on roads that are starting to flood.

“We just ask everybody to say off the roadways to allow emergency vehicles to have clear path to move up and around, and avoid the urge to want to drive through a flooded street,” said Floyd. “Six inches of water is all it takes to move a vehicle off the road... doesn’t take a lot.”

Residents are also getting ready.

We usually put plywood over windows, board up the doors, get some sandbags out,” said Nicky Fowler Jr.

But, many of them say they’ve been through hurricanes before, and aren’t too worried.

“It may be bad, it may not be bad, you never know until it’s too late, so I go ahead and put everything up,” said Tony Warren.

Little River resident John Garcia tells me he surfs multiple times a week, and doesn’t plan for the hurricane to get in his way.

“My goal is to surf every single hurricane there is, while obviously being adequately prepared before I come out,” said Garcia.

