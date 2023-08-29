NC Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia impacts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency in North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s anticipated landfall.

With the State of Emergency comes the activation of the NC’s emergency operations plan, which includes waiving transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies and services, helping first responders and the agriculture industry to prepare for inclement weather, and protecting consumers from price gouging.

Idalia, which was upgraded to a hurricane on Tuesday morning, is expected to make landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday. Impacts from the storm will likely be felt in the Carolinas late Wednesday night into Thursday.

“We are continuing to monitor Idalia’s course and its potential impacts on our state and it’s critical to make sure we are fully prepared,” Cooper said. “It is important for North Carolinians to gather emergency kits and prepare for the storm before it’s too late. We also want to make sure our farmers are able to protect their crops.”

The risk for flooding is most severe in the southeastern portion of the state.

“We are working together with our local jurisdictions to ensure we have necessary resources staged to support emergency response needs,” NC Emergency Management Director Will Ray said. “We are grateful for the partnership to protect our communities, the 10.6 million North Carolinians, and visitors.”

State officials are advising residents to follow the tips below to get prepared:

Have multiple ways to receive emergency information, including watches and warnings. Make sure emergency alerts are enabled on a cell phone and download a weather app.

Have an emergency plan. Know where to go if there’s a need to evacuate. Make a plan to stay with family, friends or at a hotel. Public shelters should be a last resort.

Gather some emergency supplies or refresh an emergency kit. Visit ReadyNC.gov for info on how to build an emergency kit.

to see if you are located in a pre-determined evacuation zone. Learn your zone and listen for it if evacuations are ordered by local governments. If people live near or are visiting the coast, be aware if you are located in a coastal evacuation zone. Visit KnowYourZone.nc.gov to see if you are located in a pre-determined evacuation zone. Learn your zone and listen for it if evacuations are ordered by local governments.

Never drive through flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown.

For those living in either of the Carolinas, power outage maps from all utilities can be viewed here.

