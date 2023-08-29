LIST: School districts announce early dismissals, eLearning days ahead of Idalia

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – On Tuesday, school districts started announcing class schedules as Hurricane Idalia churned closer to land.

The powerful storm is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

TRACKING IDALIA | Latest information and impacts on Idalia

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Horry County Schools had not made a decision on class schedules.

The following districts have announced schedule changes:

Latta School District (Dillon School District Three):

Wednesday, August 30 – will operate on a half-day schedule

Thursday, August 31 – eLearning Day

Dillon 4 Schools:

Wednesday, August 30 – will operate on a half-day schedule

Thursday, August 31 – eLearning Day

We will continue to update this list as districts make decisions on class schedules.

