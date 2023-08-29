LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Hurricane Idalia

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The threat of severe weather from Tropical Storm Idalia has led to the postponement or cancellation of events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

This list will be updated as more information comes in:

HORRY COUNTY

Horry County Georgetown Technical College will be closed on Thursday and classes canceled. Employees are not expected to report to campus or work remotely

Myrtle Beach International Airport will remain open however they urge travelers to check with individual airlines for flight statuses.

Myrtle Beach Police Department said the Horry County overdose awareness day event that was scheduled for Thursday evening is postponed and no new date has been announced.

FLORENCE COUNTY

Francis Marion University will close at 2:30 p.m. and will reopen Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Florence-Darlington Technical College will be closing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday and will resume normal operations on Friday.

ROBESON COUNTY

Robeson Community College closing on Thursday, August 30th due to Hurricane Idalia. RCC will transition to remote learning beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen on Friday at 8 a.m.

We will continue to update this list as cancelations and postponements are announced.

