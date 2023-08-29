Submit a Tip
Horry County moves to OPCON 2 ahead of Hurricane Idalia

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the county has moved to a Level 2 operation condition.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County said they will operate in a heightened state of awareness as Hurricane Idalia moves closer to the Carolinas.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the county moved to a Level 2 operation condition. This means the county is working with agencies, such as the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, to monitor the storm.

In a news release, the county also said emergency plans are beginning to be implemented.

“The Horry County Emergency Operations Center is not currently activated; however, Horry County Emergency Management will continue to keep the public aware of changes in the forecast, and appropriate action will be taken as necessary,” the release states.

The county wanted to remind people of ways to be prepared for the storm:

  • Surveying your property to mitigate potential flooding, such as making sure storm drains and gutters are clear of debris.
  • Bringing in or securing yard items and decorations.
  • Avoiding flooded roadways.
  • Continually monitoring reputable weather information sources such as local media or the National Hurricane Center for the most up-to-date hurricane information.

After landfall in Florida, Idalia is expected to gradually weaken, and will likely be a strong tropical storm as it passes near or over the Grand Strand late Wednesday through early Thursday.

Click here for the latest on Idalia.

