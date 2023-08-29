Horry County moves to OPCON 2 ahead of Hurricane Idalia
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County said they will operate in a heightened state of awareness as Hurricane Idalia moves closer to the Carolinas.
As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the county moved to a Level 2 operation condition. This means the county is working with agencies, such as the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, to monitor the storm.
In a news release, the county also said emergency plans are beginning to be implemented.
“The Horry County Emergency Operations Center is not currently activated; however, Horry County Emergency Management will continue to keep the public aware of changes in the forecast, and appropriate action will be taken as necessary,” the release states.
RELATED: Grand Strand, state officials remind residents, visitors to prepare ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia
The county wanted to remind people of ways to be prepared for the storm:
- Surveying your property to mitigate potential flooding, such as making sure storm drains and gutters are clear of debris.
- Bringing in or securing yard items and decorations.
- Avoiding flooded roadways.
- Continually monitoring reputable weather information sources such as local media or the National Hurricane Center for the most up-to-date hurricane information.
After landfall in Florida, Idalia is expected to gradually weaken, and will likely be a strong tropical storm as it passes near or over the Grand Strand late Wednesday through early Thursday.
Click here for the latest on Idalia.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.