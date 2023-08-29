Submit a Tip
Horry County Council hosts emergency meeting to discuss Hurricane Idalia preps

Tracking Idalia
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Ahead of Hurricane Idalia arriving in the Grand Strand, the Horry County Council has decided to hold an emergency meeting, according to the county representative Thomas Bell.

The meeting is to discuss preparations for Hurricane Idalia.

TRACKING IDALIA | Latest information and impacts on Idalia

Counties across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand have already started preparing for the possible impacts of Idalia.

WMBF News will update this story with the results of the meeting.

