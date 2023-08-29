Submit a Tip
Georgetown to hold sandbag distribution Tuesday

The city will hold the distribution at the old city hall at 120 N. Fraser St. (Photo Source: WALB)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - To help prepare everyone for Hurricane Idalia, the City of Georgetown will be handing out sandbags on Tuesday.

The city will hold the distribution at the old city hall at 120 N. Fraser St.

It will begin at 3 p.m.

WMBF’s Ashley Listrom will be at the event and have more coverage throughout the day.

