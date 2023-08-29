Georgetown to hold sandbag distribution Tuesday

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - To help prepare everyone for Hurricane Idalia, the City of Georgetown will be handing out sandbags on Tuesday.

The city will hold the distribution at the old city hall at 120 N. Fraser St.

It will begin at 3 p.m.

WMBF’s Ashley Listrom will be at the event and have more coverage throughout the day.

