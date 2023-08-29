Georgetown County declares state of emergency to prepare for Hurricane Idalia

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The County council in Georgetown declared a localized state of emergency, according to county public information officer Jackie Broach.

The ordinance will go into effect immediately.

The declaration allows for the Georgetown County Emergency Plan to be activated and for all protection measures for the county to be made available for health and safety responses to preserve life and property.

The state of emergency will remain in effect until September 1.

