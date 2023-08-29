First Horry County School Board meeting of new school year draws a crowd

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Dozens of people packed the first Horry County School Board Meeting of the academic year in Conway to talk about an item that was not on the agenda.

“I’m going to be talking about the sexually explicit books that are in the school,” said Moms for Liberty representative David Warner.

Warner did not specifically name the books in question but said there are a number of reasons he wants them banned.

“These books are actually in the school library,” said Warner.

DaVita Foushee, an Horry County parent and former educator said she doesn’t have a problem with the books made available to students.

“A lot of those books are in middle and high schools. They have sexual education in fourth grade, and I know this because I have a fourth grader,” said Foushee.

When the meeting started new school board chairman David Cox addressed the crowd.

“In cases of abuse or vulgar language, including profanity or threatening personal attacks on students, staff of board members, from the person speaking, I will rule this person out of order,” said Cox.

In all, over fifteen people addressed the board with a time limit of a minute and 30 seconds in order for everyone to be heard within the 30-minute time allotted.

Shortly before 8 p.m. the board went into Executive Session, and a majority of those in attendance left. The conversations continued outside the board meeting room.

“I love you, and I hope you love me,” said one woman to Foushee.

“You are my sister in Christ,” said Foushee.

It is unclear if or when the board will address anything related to certain books in an upcoming meeting. In the meantime, Cox invited anyone who wants to speak to come to a future meeting.

“You can come to another meeting, we’d gladly hear from you,” said Cox.

