Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Expert advice on digital estate planning

40% of Millennials want their social media accounts deleted after death
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — More than 70% of millennials are appointing digital executors to control accounts like Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok after their death, according to a recent estate planning survey by Trust & Will.

Digital end of life planning is a newer concept, but one Mitch Mitchell with Trust & Will said everyone should think about.

In addition to physical property and personal items, many people have multiple digital accounts, which is why Mitchell said appointing someone to handle them could really help your loved ones when you are no longer here.

“If nothing else for your family, it is helpful to have a plan,” Mitchell said. “In the absence of a plan, your family will be left guessing. And so, if you have that written plan, then they have a guidebook to guide them and they know what you would have wanted.”

Trust & Will suggests making decisions about things like deleting social media accounts or memorializing them.

They also suggest that people consider how to provide access to other accounts, such as banking, streaming services and any subscriptions.

“The Apple accounts or the Google account, those are things that have more of like a key function across your digital life,” Mitchell explained. “So, that Gmail account that you have can unlock the powers for certain other things. Maybe you get bank statements there, maybe you get other financial account statements there.”

Trust & Will has a guide to help with digital estate planning.

NerdWallet has information about protecting your online assets after death.

AARP has help on preparing a plan for future caregivers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Warning now in effect, Idalia growing stronger
Sturgeon Locklear, 78, is charged with second-degree murder.
78-year-old arrested after deadly Robeson County shooting
Horry County and Georgetown County moved to a Level 2 operation condition on Tuesday.
Grand Strand counties move to OPCON 2 ahead of Hurricane Idalia
WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Former Horry County special education teacher, Grace McColgan, during her plea hearing in July.
Former HCS teacher agrees to surrender educator certificate following child abuse case

Latest News

Caregiver accused of sleeping during shift instead of taking care of vulnerable adult in Little River
Georgetown County and the City of Conway declares state of emergency ahead of Idalia
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Warning now in effect, Idalia growing stronger
LIST: School districts announce early dismissals, eLearning days ahead of Idalia
Sheriff’s office: Suspect arrested after woman found shot in Florence County motel