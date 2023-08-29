Conway police responding to hazardous incident

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway police are asking the public to avoid part of Chuch Street as they investigate a hazardous incident.

Police were called out to 1101 Church St. on Tuesday. As of writing, police have not said what the hazardous incident is.

“There will be an increased public safety presence in the area,” the department stated in a Facebook post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

