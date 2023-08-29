Submit a Tip
Conway police responding to hazardous incident

Police were called out to 1101 Church St. on Tuesday.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway police are asking the public to avoid part of Chuch Street as they investigate a hazardous incident.

Police were called out to 1101 Church St. on Tuesday. As of writing, police have not said what the hazardous incident is.

“There will be an increased public safety presence in the area,” the department stated in a Facebook post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

