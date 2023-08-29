Submit a Tip
Conway declares state of emergency for anticipated effects of Hurricane Idalia

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - City council in Conway held an emergency meeting Tuesday where they passed an ordinance to declare a localized state of emergency, according to city spokesperson June Wood.

The ordinance will go into effect immediately.

The declaration allows for necessary actions by city officials to address emergencies affecting life, health, safety or the property of the people.

The city has also moved into OpCon 2, Enhanced Awareness, and emergency plans are being implemented. City officials will continue to monitor conditions in our area and work with our local, state, and federal partners.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

