Casino doubles woman’s jackpot winnings while celebrating 106th birthday

Sarah Peterson hit the jackpot not once, but twice when she went to the casinos to celebrate her 106th birthday. (Source: WISN, Potawatomi Casino and Hotel)
By Kristin Pierce, WISN via CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WISN) – Sarah Peterson hit the jackpot not once, but twice when she went to the casinos to celebrate her 106th birthday.

She has made the trip to Potawatomi Casino in Milwaukee for years to celebrate her birthday.

Last Wednesday, Peterson hit the $1,000 jackpot. Friday, she won again when the casino’s CEO doubled her winnings.

“I’m happy to win this money,” Peterson said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do with it, but I’m going to make a good choice.”

During the birthday celebration, lots of pictures were taken, there was a custom cake and Peterson wore a birthday sash.

Peterson said she’s lived a good life, explaining she didn’t drink or smoke.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

