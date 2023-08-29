Caregiver accused of sleeping during shift instead of taking care of vulnerable adult in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An Aynor woman is charged with failing to take care of a vulnerable adult that was under her watch.

An investigation into 58-year-old Lauren Sirignano was launched by the Horry County Police Department and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

Sirignano worked as a caregiver at a community training home in Little River that is operated by Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs.

Investigators said that in April, Sirignano neglected a vulnerable adult resident.

They allege that instead of taking care of the victim, she appeared to be sleeping during most of her nighttime shift.

Investigators added that she also failed to check on the victim and that sometime during the night the victim fell out of their bed and was hurt.

Sirignano was arrested on August 25 and charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

