Week 1 - S.C. Prep Football Media Poll

SCHSL Football.
SCHSL Football.(WMBF)
By Dave Ackert and WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Here are the rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Monday, Aug. 28. First-place votes and the team’s record are in parentheses.

There are two new No. 1 teams in this week’s polls — South Florence and Lewisville.

Class 5A

1. Summerville (18) (1-0)

2. Gaffney (1) (1-1)

3. Fort Dorchester (1-0)

4. Sumter (1) (2-0)

5. TL Hanna (1) (2-0)

6. Spartanburg (1) (1-1)

.7 Lexington (2-0)

8. Hillcrest (2-0)

9. Byrnes (1-1)

10. Dutch Fork (0-2)

Others receiving votes: River Bluff, Dorman, JL Mann, West Ashley, Ashley Ridge

Class 4A

1. South Florence (15) (2-0)

2. South Pointe (5) (2-0)

3. Northwestern (1) (1-1)

4. Hartsville (1) (2-0)

5. Greenville (1-1)

6. James Island (2-0)

7. Irmo (2-0)

8. West Florence (1-1)

9. Greenwood (1-1)

10. AC Flora (1-1)

Others receiving votes: Westside, Midland Valley, Catawba Ridge, Lucy Beckham, York, Ridge View, North Augusta, Indian Land

Class 3A

1. Dillon (14) (1-0)

2. Daniel (2) (2-0)

3. Clinton (2) (2-0)

4. Camden (2-0)

5 (tie) Chapman (4) (2-0)

5. (tie) Chester (2-0)

7. Belton Honea-Path (1-0)

8. Gilbert (1-0)

9. Broome (2-0)

10. Brookland-Cayce (2-0)

Others receiving votes: Beaufort, Manning, Seneca, Crestwood, Loris, Pendleton, Philip Simmons, Powdersville

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (17) (2-0)

2. Gray Collegiate (5) (2-0)

3. Fairfield Central (2-0)

4. Oceanside Collegiate (1-1)

5. Silver Bluff (2-0)

6. Marion (2-0)

7. Hampton County (2-0)

8. Saluda (2-0)

9. Strom Thurmond (1-1)

10. (tie) Woodland (1-0)

10. (tie) Andrew Jackson (1-1)

Others receiving votes: Ninety-Six, Landrum, Newberry, Barnwell

Class A

1. Lewisville (4) (1-1)

2. Christ Church (13) (1-1)

3. St. Joe’s (4) (2-0)

4. Denmark-Olar (2-0)

5. Lamar (1) (0-1)

6. Calhoun County (1-1)

7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1-1)

8. Southside Christian

9. Whale Branch (1-0)

10. Lake View (1-1)

Others receiving votes: Johnsonville, Latta, Hannah-Pamplico, Blackville-Hilda, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Wagener-Salley, Cross

This Week’s Voters: Cam Adams, Greenwood Index Journal; Sam Albuquerque, Greenville News; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep RedZone; Travis Boland Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, High School Sports Report; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Dearing, The State/Prep RedZone; Thomas Grant, Prep RedZone; Ian Guerin Prep RedZone; Justin Jarrett, LowCoSports; Travis Jenkins Chester News and Reporter; Wes Kerr, LowcoSports; Gene Knight, WRHI; Tim Leible, The Sumter Item; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; Chris Miller, WRHI; Todd Shanesy, Spartanburg Herald Journal; David Shelton, Post & Courier/High School Report; Brandon Stockdale Prep RedZone; Joe Wedra, My Horry News; Pete Yanity, WSPA.

