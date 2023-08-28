Submit a Tip
Warrants: Metal spatula used as weapon during robbery at Myrtle Beach motel

Damian Sanders
(Source: JRLDC)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Arrest warrants show an unusual tool was used during a robbery at a Myrtle Beach motel over the weekend.

Officers were called on Saturday to the Sea Dip Motel on North Ocean Boulevard following the robbery.

According to warrants, the victim told police that Damian Sanders came into the lobby with what the victim believed to be a knife.

Warrants state that the suspect charged at the victim and assault him.

“The victim attempted to defend himself with a bar stool, but he sustained minor physical injuries to his face and head,” according to documents.

Warrants show the victim retreated and Sanders used the weapon, which was later identified as a metal spatula, to open the cash register and steal about $300.

Police arrested Sanders the same day and charged him with armed robbery, possession of burglary tools and drug possession.

He’s currently at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $90,000 bond.

