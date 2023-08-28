Vote for this week’s Extra Point Play of the Week

Submit a Tip
Extra Point Play of the Week - Week 1
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 10 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We’re putting the power in your hands to help us pick the best play from Friday’s high school football action!

Voting is live now for this week’s Extra Point Play of the Week.

This week’s nominees are:

  • JT Thompkins, Hannah-Pamplico
  • Ethan Hamilton, Carolina Forest
  • Ja’Saan Faulkner, St. James

Click here to watch the plays and vote for your favorite.

Voting ends Thursday, and we’ll announce the winner during our newscasts on Friday ahead of kickoffs for Week 2.

