Suspect wanted after woman found shot in Florence County motel
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are searching for a man who they said shot a woman at a motel in Florence County.
Deputies responded at 5:30 p.m. Sunday to the Knight’s Inn on West Lucas Street after receiving a report of about a shooting victim.
Authorities arrived to find a woman who was shot in the stomach.
The victim was taken to the hospital, but her condition has not been released.
Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Edwin Small Jr. on an attempted murder charge.
He is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 80172.
