Sheriff calls behavior at Darlington County football game ‘unacceptable’

During Darlington High School’s football game with Hartsville High School, multiple fights...
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY SC (WMBF) - The sheriff of Darlington County says he will not tolerate the behavior seen at Friday’s high school football game.

During Darlington High School’s football game with Hartsville High School, multiple fights broke out among fans, according to officials.

The game had to be stopped, and the stands were cleared. Eventually, the game resumed, but all spectators were sent home.

Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. says he will provide extra deputies to this week’s home football game in Hartsville in light of the incident.

“This kind of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Hudson says. ...”Spectators and parents should be able to come out on a Friday night and enjoy the game without this type of behavior occurring.”

Hudson says if something happens at this week’s game, it will be dealt with.

“...Each incident will be fully investigated, and those that take part in this type of behavior will be dealt with accordingly, and we will work closely with the {Darlington County] School District to ensure that they are prevented from returning to any future games,” the sheriff says.

Darlington police said there were no reports of weapons during the altercations.

No injuries were reported.

