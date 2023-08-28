Red Cross helping 11 after Darlington County house fire

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Red Cross says they are lending aid to 11 people after a Sunday night fire damaged a Hartsville home.

The damaged home is located on S. Marquis Highway.

Disaster-trained volunteers are helping the 11 people with immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter. They will also provide referrals to resources for the families to use.

No further details were released by the Red Cross.

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

The agency says you can help displaced families by becoming a “Hometown Hero.” Click here for more information.

