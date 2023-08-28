Possible ties between missing S.C. woman, suspected Long Island serial killer under investigation

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Investigators are looking into the possibility of a connection between suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann and a missing South Carolina woman.

Heuermann, who owns land in S.C., was arrested in July on murder charges for the deaths of three women whose bodies were found in Gilgo Beach, New York in 2010. He is also believed to be connected to the death of a fourth woman there.

Suspect in Long Island serial killings, Rex Heuermann (Suffolk County Sheriff's Office)

Now, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating if there are any ties between Heuermann and the unsolved disappearance of Julia Ann Bean in Sumter County.

Bean was last seen in the Red Bay area on May 31, 2017. She was reported missing in November 2017.

Dr. Mark Bordeaux, a spokesperson for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, said a person who identified themselves as a friend of Bean contacted deputies to report they believed there was a connection between Bean and Heuermann. Since then, Bean’s daughter met with investigators and shared the belief that Bean might have been with Heuermann before she went missing.

“Our lead investigator reached out to Ms. Bean’s daughter, Cameron and at that interview we learned from Cameron that there was a possibility that she personally might have seen her mother in the presence of someone who looked like Mr. Heuermann,” Dr. Bordeaux said.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Bean’s daughter also told the lead investigator that the man was driving a dark colored truck matching the description of a truck found on Heuermann’s property in Chester, South Carolina. His property is two hours Southeast of Greenville and about an hour and forty-five minute drive from Sumter, where Bean was last seen alive.

“It’s my understanding that there’s a possibility that the vehicle could be similar to the one that has been seen related to the case,” Dr. Bordeaux said.

Investigators in Suffolk County, New York believe this truck is connected to the Gilgo Beach murders.

Bordeaux said the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) regarding the case. They cannot say at this point if Bean and Heuermann ever had contact but they are investigating the possibility.

The FBI declined to comment on any involvement in Bean’s case.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

