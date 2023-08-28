Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

The Polished Patina specializes in one of a kind pieces to accent your home and personality

By TJ Ross
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Polished Patina was established as a small rustic boutique in North Myrtle Beach.

Pamela works in the store repainting furnishings, creates custom paintings & murals and selling high quality home accessories daily

If The Polished Patina does not have the furniture your looking for, find your piece and bring it in to get your custom patina finish for a fresh look!

Find out more about them here!

