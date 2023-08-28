New Directions expects increased numbers during Tropical Storm Idalia

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Summer is a busy season for homeless shelters and shelters like New Directions in Myrtle Beach are expecting an influx as Tropical Idalia makes its way towards the Carolinas.

New Directions CEO Kathy Jenkins said the shelter opens its doors to everyone and anyone during severe weather to ensure people are kept safe.

STORM COVERAGE | Grand Strand, state officials remind residents, visitors to prepare ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia

“We open our doors, there are no questions asked, people just come in, as long as we have a place on the floor to put somebody to keep them out of the bad weather,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins said the shelters see a spike in numbers during the summer months, and severe weather brings another spike.

“Whether it’s a hurricane or it’s other really inclement weather where it can be dangerous for people to be outside, we always have an uptick in numbers,” said Jenkins.

She said the men’s shelter usually sees 40 to 45 more people than usual during severe weather, and the women’s shelter gets an additional 10 to 15 people.

As they prepare for the influx, New Directions staff first think of food supply.

“We always have extra blankets, extra mats, extra cots, we always have those things readily available, but the big concern is going to be making sure we can feed everyone that comes in,” said Jenkins.

New Directions has a partnership with the Lowcountry Food Bank, which assigns them specific grocery stores. At these stores, they can get perishables that have not been sold.

City spokesperson Mark Kruea said the city partners with the local shelters if there’s a need.

“If there’s an evacuation ordered, certainly shelters would be opened farther inland and we would provide, through Coast RTA, some transportation for people who literally don’t have any other place to go,” said Kruea.

Kruea said he doesn’t expect the city will need to take drastic measures this week, but, he said they will be ready.

“We’re taking precautions, we’re getting ready just in case,” said Kruea. “We’re cleaning storm drains, making sure the water will flow, we will probably take the trash cans off the beach as we get a little closer.”

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.