Myrtle Beach gas prices drop almost 7 cents

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Gas prices in Myrtle Beach have fallen for a third straight week, according to GasBuddy.

Compared to last week, gas prices in the city have dropped 6.7 cents, averaging $3.31 per gallon. That is 14 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Myrtle Beach was priced at $3.16 per gallon on Sunday. Meanwhile, the most expensive sits at $3.59 per gallon.

Across the Carolinas, there have been drops as well.

North Carolina is down 5.3 cents, averaging $3.50 per gallon. South Carolina is down 6.2 cents, averaging $3.36 per gallon.

While the report is promising, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says it may be temporary.

“...The drop may be short-lived, as one of the nation’s largest refineries partially shut last week after a fire at a storage tank, and as we see more tropical activity that could lead to further disruption,” De Haan says. “While GasBuddy is closely monitoring Florida for challenges related to Idalia and is prepared to activate the fuel availability tracker, the rest of the nation could see gas price declines reversing pending the outcome of refinery issues that continue to put upward pressure on wholesale gasoline prices.”

