Myrtle Beach Fire Department hosts golf tournament to support local cancer charities

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Members of the Myrtle Beach community came together for the annual Rhonda Brown Charity Golf Tournament over the weekend.

The charity golf tournament was started over a decade ago to honor Rhonda Brown, a secretary for the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. Brown was battling breast cancer and passed away while the department was setting up a fundraiser for her.

The fundraiser is held each year to honor Brown and raise money for local cancer charities. This year’s golf tournament featured 15 teams of up to six players, along with sponsors and raffle prizes.

The team that wins the tournament gets their name engraved on the champion award, and they get to keep the award until next year’s tournament.

Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said the event raised over $4,000 last year, but they’re set to raise even more this year.

“We’re hoping to get closer to $5,000 or $6,000 this year,” said Evans. “We still have room to grow for next time. We have a lot more bays we want to fill for sponsors and teams. We’re always trying to get more people out.”

If you didn’t get to help by golfing, you can still donate to MB Fire Cares or by emailing Captain Evans at jwevans@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.

