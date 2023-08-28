Investigation underway after 1 killed, 1 hurt in Florence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating an early morning that left one person dead in Florence.

Officers were called just after 3 a.m. Monday to a shooting along the 800 block of Roosevelt Street, which is near Dixie Street in northwest Florence.

When police arrived, they said they found one person dead and another person hurt inside the home.

The person who was hurt was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not announced any arrests at this point.

The shooting is under investigation by the Florence Police Department and Florence Coroner’s Office.

