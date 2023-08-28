Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Hunters break state record for longest alligator ever caught

The department identified the hunters who made the catch as Tanner White (left), Don Woods...
The department identified the hunters who made the catch as Tanner White (left), Don Woods (center), Will Thomas (right) and Joey Clark (not pictured).(Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks)
By WDAM Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – A new state record for the longest alligator caught in Mississippi was broken over the weekend.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, four hunters harvested a male alligator on Saturday in the West Central Alligator Hunting Zone, measuring 14 feet and 3 inches long.

The animal weighed 802.5 pounds.

The department identified the hunters who made the catch as Tanner White, Don Woods, Will Thomas and Joey Clark.

The previous record for longest alligator captured in Mississippi was set this past February. That alligator was 14 feet and ¾ in long.

The alligator hunting season on public waters opened Friday and will run through Sept. 5.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia will make landfall as a category three hurricane before bringing tropical storm...
FIRST ALERT: Idalia to become a hurricane today
Adam Paxton
Georgetown County deputy fired after being arrested for DUI, sheriff’s office says
Afternoon storms possible
FIRST ALERT: Warm and humid Sunday, chances for afternoon storms
Robeson County deputies at scene of death investigation
New traffic pattern being implemented for Horry County road
New traffic pattern being implemented for Horry County road

Latest News

Idalia will make landfall as a category three hurricane before bringing tropical storm...
FIRST ALERT: Idalia to become a hurricane today
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
American Airlines fined $4.1 million for dozens of long tarmac delays that trapped passengers
Darlington County Fire District Chief Ricky Flowers confirmed the fire at the Galey & Lord...
Crews respond to fire at closed textile mill in Darlington County
A medical rescue helicopter crashed Monday near Fort Lauderdale, injuring two people. (Credit:...
A medical rescue helicopter crashed in Florida