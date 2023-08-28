Hearing set Monday for Florence DJ accused of human trafficking

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Florence DJ accused of human trafficking will be back in court on Monday, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Jason Rogers Pope, also known as DJ Kidd, has a hearing Monday at the Florence County Courthouse, Robert Kittle, with the attorney general’s office, says. While there is not a definite time, Kittle says the hearing should take place around 1 p.m.

Kittle confirmed back in July that Pope’s trial was delayed for a second time. The defense asked for the delay, but the state was ready for the trial, according to Kittle.

Pope was arrested on Aug. 29, 2019, and faces more than a dozen charges, including numerous counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and trafficking in persons in Florence County.

Between July 2017 and July 2019, Pope forced four minor girls to perform sex acts for money at a home on Lakeview Drive in Florence County, according to arrest warrants. Investigators say Pope engaged in sex acts with these four minors.

Pope would communicate with teens through social media, ask them to pass around his flyers and pay them for sex, police reports state.

Allegations against Pope were reported as far back as 2011.

