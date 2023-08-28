Grand Strand, state officials remind residents, visitors to prepare ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials across the Grand Strand are providing tips for everyone in preparation for the effects the Grand Strand will feel from Tropical Storm Idalia.

WMBF First Alert Weather team said “At times on Wednesday, especially Wednesday night, the rain will be heavy. It’s still too early to tell how strong the winds will be but tropical storm conditions cannot be ruled out at this point.”

Santee Cooper said as of noon on Monday, they are in operating condition (OpCon) 4 alert status, meaning there is a possible threat to the electric system but effects may be limited or uncertain at this time.

“Santee Cooper is monitoring the storm and preparing accordingly so we are positioned to address any power or water issues that Idalia may present for our customers across the state,” said Jimmy Staton, President and CEO. “If outages do occur, we will begin restoration efforts as soon as we safely can.”

Under OpCon 4, Santee Cooper is focusing on, checking and fueling vehicles, including line trucks, making sure communications equipment is in proper working order, taking inventory, and procuring supplies as needed, such as utility poles, electric transformers and associated equipment.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation launched its preparation teams ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia, stating they will work closely with emergency management to plan for impacts caused by potential high winds and flash flooding.

“There are no dress rehearsals for safety and preparedness in South Carolina,” said South Carolina Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall, P.E. “Once we started tracking this storm, our maintenance forces began locating potential trouble areas that could be affected by strong winds, prepping equipment and establishing a plan to keep South Carolinians safe. SCDOT employees across the state are working hard ahead of the storm to prepare and we stand ready to respond to any impacts.”

South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) released a statement as they continue to track Idalia with a checklist for South Carolinians to prepare:

Double Check Your Emergency Kit: Prepare an emergency kit with non-perishable food, water, medications, flashlights, batteries, a first-aid kit, and important documents. Make sure your kit can sustain your household for at least three days, but preferably with enough supplies to last a week or more.

Clear Gutters and Drains: Make sure to clear your gutters and storm drains of debris to prevent water accumulation and reduce the risk of flooding around your home.

Secure Outdoor Items: Store or secure outdoor furniture, garden tools, and toys. High winds can turn these objects into dangerous projectiles.

Stay Informed: Monitor local Monitor local weather forecasts and stay informed about the developments of the storm.

FEMA said the federal government is also closely monitoring Idalia and encourages residents in the storm’s path not to wait and to get prepared as soon as possible.

“Residents and visitors in potentially affected areas should learn their evacuation routes now, have a family emergency communications plan, charge their devices and batteries, ensure they are receiving emergency alerts and check on their neighbors, especially those who are older adults or may need additional assistance,” said the statement from FEMA.

