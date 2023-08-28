Galivants Ferry area home damaged by Saturday night fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue says a two-alarm fire left a home with heavy fire damages.

Crews were called out around 8 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of Golden Leaf Road.

Officials with the fire rescue say they got the fire under control, but not before the home sustained damages. Fire investigators are still working to learn what caused the blaze.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

“Any displaced individuals will be offered assistance from American Red Cross of South Carolina,” the fire rescue stated in a Facebook post.

The City of Conway Fire Department also responded.

