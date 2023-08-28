Submit a Tip
Former Dillon mayor pleads guilty in child exploitation case

Corey Jackson (Source: VineLink)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – A man who was arrested weeks after winning the mayoral race in Dillon has pleaded guilty.

Corey Jackson, 28, pleaded guilty to three counts of communicating obscene messages to other persons without their consent, which are misdemeanors.

Back in May 2019, authorities arrested and charged Jackson with 11 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Warrants show that between June 2017 until April 23, Jackson asked boys for pictures of their private parts through the social media app Snapchat in exchange for money.

His arrest came weeks after he won the mayor’s office on April 16, 2019.

Gov. Henry McMaster then issued an executive order suspending Jackson.

A judge sentenced Jackson to three years in prison, suspended to five years of probation. The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said if Jackson has no offenses and doesn’t violate his probation then in three years, he can petition to end his probation.

As part of the guilty plea, Jackson must also go on the Tier One sex offender registry and have no contact with the victims.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

