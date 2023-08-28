Florence police search for gunman involved in drive-by shooting; 2 hurt

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police said a shooting on Sunday sent two people to the hospital.

Officers were called just after 12:30 p.m. to the area of Charles and Kershaw streets.

When police arrived, they said they found one shooting victim who was taken to the hospital.

Officers later learned that a second victim arrived at the hospital after the shooting.

Both victims are expected to be OK.

Investigators are now searching for a white sedan that was involved in the drive-by shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact LCpl. Leggett at 843-665-3191 or email dleggett@cityofflorence.com.

