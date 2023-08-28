Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Florence police search for gunman involved in drive-by shooting; 2 hurt

Florence Police Department
Florence Police Department(Source: WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police said a shooting on Sunday sent two people to the hospital.

Officers were called just after 12:30 p.m. to the area of Charles and Kershaw streets.

When police arrived, they said they found one shooting victim who was taken to the hospital.

Officers later learned that a second victim arrived at the hospital after the shooting.

Both victims are expected to be OK.

Investigators are now searching for a white sedan that was involved in the drive-by shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact LCpl. Leggett at 843-665-3191 or email dleggett@cityofflorence.com.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking Idalia
FIRST ALERT: Idalia to become a hurricane today
Adam Paxton
Georgetown County deputy fired after being arrested for DUI, sheriff’s office says
Afternoon storms possible
FIRST ALERT: Warm and humid Sunday, chances for afternoon storms
Robeson County deputies at scene of death investigation
New traffic pattern being implemented for Horry County road
New traffic pattern being implemented for Horry County road

Latest News

3-year-old twins shot after finding unsecured gun in Florence home, sheriff’s office says
Damian Sanders
Warrants: Metal spatula used as weapon during robbery at Myrtle Beach motel
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office revealed how two toddlers were shot over the weekend.
3-year-old twins shot after finding unsecured gun in Florence home, sheriff’s office says
During Darlington High School’s football game with Hartsville High School, multiple fights...
Sheriff calls behavior at Darlington County football game ‘unacceptable’