Florence police search for gunman involved in drive-by shooting; 2 hurt
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police said a shooting on Sunday sent two people to the hospital.
Officers were called just after 12:30 p.m. to the area of Charles and Kershaw streets.
When police arrived, they said they found one shooting victim who was taken to the hospital.
Officers later learned that a second victim arrived at the hospital after the shooting.
Both victims are expected to be OK.
Investigators are now searching for a white sedan that was involved in the drive-by shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact LCpl. Leggett at 843-665-3191 or email dleggett@cityofflorence.com.
