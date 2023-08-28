Florence County animal shelter facing ‘crisis’ with number of unwanted animals

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence Area Humane Society says they are in “urgent” need of help.

According to the shelter, they have been dealing with a “crisis” with the number of unwanted animals.

The shelter is full, and they have to turn away strays and abandoned animals. On the daily, their staff is “overwhelmed” with the number of calls from people finding abandoned animals or people wanting to surrender their pets, the shelter says. And at the same time, the shelter says rescues have long waiting lists.

“We have no more space,” the shelter stated in a Monday news release. “We have animals in crates at the shelter, doubled up in kennels and cages, in foster homes, in overflow spaces and even in stalls at our horse rescue. Our hearts are breaking.”

The biggest reason for this pet overpopulation in the county and in the state is the lack of spaying and neutering, lack of resources and lack of laws and ordinances “to back it up,” according to the shelter.

Right now, the shelter says they are working to save animals in the community and to reopen their low-cost spay-neuter clinic.

“For our shelter, the crisis has become deadly,” the shelter stated. “We don’t have time to wait. Lives depend on us and on you. We need your help immediately, or difficult decisions will have to be made regarding the future of homeless animals.”

Below is a list of ways the shelter says you can help:

1) Volunteer. There are many ways to help, so whatever your superpower is, we can use it. Walking dogs, socializing kittens, helping at the Community Cats program at events and fundraisers are just a few of the volunteer opportunities.

2) Foster. Fostering not only helps give more space in the shelter. It allows the animal to decompress in a home and become more adoptable.

3) Adopt. Many of our animals at shelter have fallen into the wrong hands at some point in their lives. They have been neglected or abused. Adopting a rescued pet is a chance for them to know a kind touch and a loving home.

4) Donate. We take in animals that have had traumatic injuries, whether hit by cars, wounded by gunshots, or attacked by other animals. Many are sick, or malnourished or suffering from abuse. Your donations can help us provide the medicine and care they need to recover.

5) Speak out. Contact your city, county and state legislators. We need to work together end the pet overpopulation through incentives and requirements for spaying and neutering. We need to re-open our community-based low-cost spay-neuter clinic so unwanted dogs and cats, kittens and puppies, don’t end up at our shelter sick, injured, starving and dying. We need to speak for those who cannot.

