FIRST ALERT: Idalia to become a hurricane today

Tropical Storm Idalia should strengthen into a hurricane today.

TROPICAL STORM IDALIA

At 5 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Idalia was located near latitude 20.1 North, longitude 85.2 West. Idalia is moving toward the north near 7 mph, with a continued northward motion bringing the center of Idalia near or over western Cuba tonight and over the extreme southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Tuesday.

Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane today & a category three hurricane at landfall in Florida. (WMBF)

On the forecast track, Idalia is forecast to increase in forward speed and turn north-northeastward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and reach the Gulf coast of Florida on Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane later today and a dangerous major hurricane over northeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Wednesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 989 mb.

Here in the Carolinas, tropical moisture will increase throughout the week. By Wednesday, our rain chances will increase to 90% with showers & storms likely. At times on Wednesday, especially Wednesday night, the rain will be heavy. It’s still too early to tell how strong the winds will be but tropical storm conditions cannot be ruled out at this point. A total of 2-4″ of rain seems like a solid bet with a higher band of rainfall totals possible somewhere depending on the track Idalia takes.

Along with the rain, onshore winds from Idalia may intensify the effect of king tides along the coastline this week. While we’re not seeing any signs for significant coastal flooding it’s still too early to give an official forecast regarding storm surge. Any shift in 30-50 miles of the forecast track and the impacts change significantly.

Here's a look at the impacts possible from Idalia. (WMBF)

HURRICANE FRANKLIN

Meanwhile, Franklin is now the first major hurricane of the 2023 season.

At 5 AM, the center of Hurricane Franklin was located near latitude 27.2 North, longitude 70.8 West. Franklin is moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph. A gradual turn toward the north and north-northeast with a slightly faster forward speed is expected during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 115 mph with higher gusts. This makes Franklin a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some additional strengthening is forecast today, but gradual weakening is expected to begin by Tuesday afternoon. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 956 mb.

Franklin will continue to bring an increased rip current risk to the Carolinas through the first half of the week.

