FIRST ALERT: Idalia to become a hurricane today, local impacts arrive late Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Idalia is forecast to make landfall as a major hurricane in Florida and then weaken to a tropical storm as is passes near or over the Grand Strand by Wednesday night into early Thursday.

TROPICAL STORM IDALIA

Based on the latest update, the center of Tropical Storm Idalia was located near latitude 21.4 North, longitude 85.1 West. Idalia is moving toward the north near 8 mph. A northward motion is expected through tonight, followed by a faster north-northeast motion on Tuesday and Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Idalia is forecast to pass near or over western Cuba tonight, over the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and reach the Gulf coast of Florida within the Hurricane Warning area on Wednesday.

Idalia will pass near or over the region as a strong tropical storm late Wednesday into early Thursday. (WMBF)

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Rapid strengthening is predicted during the next day or so. Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane this evening or tonight, and become a major hurricane by late Tuesday or Tuesday night. Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane warning area in Florida by late Tuesday or Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions beginning on Tuesday. A HURRICANE AND STORM SURGE WARNING is in effect for Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass Florida, including Tampa Bay.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 987 mb (29.15 inches).

Areas of flash and urban flooding, some of which may be locally significant, are expected across portions of the west coast of Florida, the Florida Panhandle, and southern Georgia Tuesday into Wednesday, spreading into portions of the eastern Carolinas Wednesday into Thursday.

LOCAL IMPACTS

After a landfall in Florida, Idalia will gradually weaken and will likely be a strong tropical storm as it passes near or over the region late Wednesday through early Thursday. The worst of the impacts including tropical storm conditions will arrive Wednesday night.

Idalia's worst weather arrives Wednesday evening into early Thursday. (WMBF)

RAINFALL AND FLOODING

Showers and storms from the outer bands of Idalia will begin to impact the region starting late in the day Wednesday. These bands will transition into periods of heavy rain at times Wednesday night into very early Thursday. Locally, rainfall totals of 4 to 6 inches are likely with isolated amounts to 8 inches possible. Much of this rain could fall in a short period of time and result in areas of flash flooding.

Local river levels are running near or even slightly below normal, so river flooding is not expected to become significant.

Locally heavy rain could lead to areas of flash flooding Wednesday night. (WMBF)

WINDS

Gusty winds will arrive by Wednesday evening and peak overnight into Thursday morning. While destructive winds are not expected, tropical storm force gusts of up to 50 mph will be possible along the coast with 30 to 40 mph gusts inland. Subtle changes to the track and intensity of Idalia could result in higher wind speeds.

Tropical storm force wind gusts are likely late Wednesday night. (WMBF)

ISOLATED TORNADOES

Outer rainbands associated with Idalia will be capable of producing brief spin up tornadoes starting late Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. Areas near the beaches have the highest risk of seeing isolated tornadoes develop.

Isolated tornadoes will be possible late Wednesday. (WMBF)

COASTAL FLOODING

Idalia’s arrival will coincide with the latest round of King Tides late Wednesday. At this point, the strongest onshore winds associated with Idalia look to arrive AFTER high tide late Wednesday evening. Still, minor coastal flooding will be likely. Any change in the strength or exact track of Idalia could result in higher water levels.

